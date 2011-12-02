Pentagon F-35 chief calls for slower production

* F-35 program under scrutiny for possible budget
cuts
* Plan to build planes while testing was mistake - admiral
* Cost burden "sucks the wind out of your lungs"
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The Navy admiral who runs the
Pentagon's biggest weapons program is calling for slower
production of the radar-evading F-35 Joint Strike Fighter built
by Lockheed Martin Corp until a surprising number of
problems with the airframe can be fixed.
The comments by Vice Admiral David Venlet, first published
in an interview posted on AOL Defense, come at a critical time
for the $382 billion weapons program, which is under tough
scrutiny as the Defense Department struggles to find $489
billion in budget cuts over the next decade.
The Pentagon has already restructured the F-35 program twice
in recent years, with the number of jets in the next contract
falling to 30 from 42. Venlet did not say how much further he
thought production should slow.
Lockheed and the Pentagon are also at odds over the terms of
a contract for a fifth batch of low-rate initial production
jets, and how much the company should have to pay for design
changes that emerge from flight testing of the new warplanes.
Venlet said he was not questioning whether to proceed with
the program, or whether to buy all 2,447 jets planned, but he
said he was surprised at the number and cost of "analyzed hot
spots" that had cropped up over the past year.
He said the required changes were not a safety matter and
did not impede the plane's ability to perform its missions.
"Most of them are little ones, but when you bundle them all
up and package them and look at where they are in the airplane
and how hard they are to get at after you buy the jet, the cost
burden of that is what sucks the wind out of your lungs," Venlet
was quoted as saying in the AOL Defense article.
As a result, he said, it would be "wise to sort of temper
production for a while here until we get some of these heavy
years of learning under our belt and get that managed right."
Venlet also criticized the Pentagon's decision to speed up
deliveries of the new planes by having Lockheed building
production model airplanes even as flight testing was still
under way.
Lawmakers and government watchdog groups have long
questioned that approach, called concurrency, saying it added
risk and cost to the program.
"Fundamentally, that was a miscalculation," Venlet told AOL
Defense.
He said more changes were required than hoped and new planes
had to be torn apart for structural modifications to ensure they
would last the full 8,000 flight hours planned.
Still, Venlet said it was too late to radically change
course.
"I have the duty to navigate this program through
concurrency. I don't have the luxury to ... say how much I
dislike it and wish we didn't have it," he said.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's biggest supplier, told investors on
Thursday that the F-35 -- which will eventually account for
about 20 percent of the company's revenues -- was progressing
well and was ahead of schedule on flight testing.
The company argues that slowing production will reduce the
economies of scale that Lockheed is counting on to lower the
cost of building the plane.
But Venlet said slowing production would cut the cost of
replacing parts in jets that are being built before testing is
complete. He said fatigue testing was still in an early stage,
but had already resulted in redesign costs that could add $3
million to $5 million to cost of each plane.
The last low-rate production contract had an average price
of about $111 million per airplane, far above the target cost of
about $65 million when the plane is in full production.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told Reuters
on the sidelines of an investor conference on Thursday that
Pentagon officials were expected to give the company a final
"should cost" proposal for the next batch of planes next week.
Top Lockheed officials have been meeting frequently with
Pentagon official to discuss costs on the weapons program as
well as the Pentagon's demand that Lockheed shoulder more of the
cost of design changes that come up during testing.
Tanner told the conference hosted by Credit Suisse and
Aviation Week that it was unusual, if not unprecedented, for the
Defense Department to make such a demand for a program that was
still in development.
In its third-quarter earnings, Lockheed notified investors
that it faced a potential liability because the government was
refusing to pay for certain parts that Lockheed was already
buying for the next phase of production unless the dispute over
concurrency cost risks was resolved.
Tanner said Lockheed was discussing the issue in good faith,
but could not understand why the government had changed its
approach on the concurrency issue abruptly in August.
"We are willing to negotiate concurrency," Tanner said,
adding that he wanted the Pentagon to help pay its suppliers
“sooner" -- before that issue was settled.