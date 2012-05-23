CORRECTED-Lockheed F-35B fighter has 1st flight at Fla. base

WASHINGTON May 22 The Marine Corps version of
Lockheed Martin Corp's new F-35 fighter jet had its
first flight out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on Tuesday,
a critical step toward the start of pilot training on the new,
radar-evading warplane.
Eglin is home to six Air Force or "A" variants of the F-35
fighter, which began flights at the air base in March, and 6 "B"
models, which can take off from shorter runways and land like a
helicopter. Tuesday's flight brings the total for all initial
F-35 flights from the base to 47, a spokeswoman said.
The Marines plan more conventional flights of the F-35B
planes in coming months, gradually expanding to short takeoffs
and vertical landings and more complex aerial training, the
Pentagon said.
"It's another milestone in what we are calling our execution
year," said Air Force Colonel Andrew Toth, commander of the 33rd
Fighter Wing at the base. The base also provides certification
classes for future F-35 pilots and extensive training for
maintenance personnel.
The successful first F-35B flight comes a week after rising
costs and delays forced Britain to reverse course and opt to buy
the B version of the F-35, which does not require a catapult and
arrester wires to be fitted to U.K. aircraft carriers.
F-35 pilot training was initially slated to begin last fall,
but was delayed by the Pentagon after its chief tester raised
concerns about the maturity of the new plane and its software.
Formal training of four to six pilots at a time will begin
once officials receive approval from the Air Education and
Training Command, a step that will come only after more local
area flights and an evaluation of the plane's operational use.
The command says its timetable will be driven more by events
than any specific dates, but officials have said they hope to
begin pilot training this summer. Officials were now starting to
validate flight instructions and a training syllabus.
The military needs trained pilots and maintainers in order
to start using the new warplanes operationally.
The Marines are likely to be the first of the U.S. military
services to declare them ready for "initial operational
capability" because they do not plan to wait for more
sophisticated software upgrades required by the other services.
Meanwhile, 3,650 machinists and other union workers are in
the fifth week of a strike at the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where
Lockheed builds the F-35, and two military bases where it is
tested. Lockheed on Saturday said it had reached new contracts
with two smaller unions at the Texas plant.
Lockheed spokesman Joe Stout said no negotiations were
slated with the union at this point.
Lockheed is developing the multirole stealth F-35 for the
U.S. military and eight international partners at a projected
cost of around $396 billion.
Britain's BAE Systems is a key contractor on the
project. Other subcontractors include Northrop Grumman Corp
and United Technologies Corp.