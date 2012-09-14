UPDATE 1-Lockheed seeks deal for fifth batch of F-35s by year-end

* Company had expected deal earlier in the year
* Two sides said about five percent apart- sources
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, on Friday said it was
aiming to wrap up long-delayed negotiations about a fifth batch
of F-35 fighter jets by the end of the year.
Lockheed Chief Executive Robert Stevens told a Morgan
Stanley investor conference that discussions with the U.S.
Defense Department were ongoing, but an agreement could be
reached by the end of the year.
"I think it's possible that we can do that," Stevens said.
The contract discussions between Lockheed and the Pentagon
began formally in December 2011 and have dragged on much longer
than initially expected, with government officials insisting on
extremely detailed pricing data.
In January, Lockheed officials told analysts the contract
could be signed in the second or third quarter. Then in July,
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts that he
expected a deal "in the not-too-distant" future.
Much of the work on the fixed-price contract has been
completed, but the two sides are still about 5 percent apart on
the final financial details, said one source familiar with the
talks who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Stevens gave no further details on the contract talks on
Friday, but said Lockheed was making progress on testing the
aircraft, and was working to resolve lingering challenges on the
sophisticated helmet that will be used by F-35 pilots and the
complex software required for the program.
He said Lockheed had delivered 16 of the 30 jets it was due
to deliver this year, and was continuing to press for additional
international orders to help drive down the overall cost of the
program.