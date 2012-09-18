US Air Force chief cites concern about F-35 operating costs

* F-35 remains one of Air Force's top acquisition priorities
* General says fighters will come under budget pressure
first
* Says fighter not useful if too expensive to fly
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The top officer in the U.S.
Air Force on Tuesday joined other Pentagon officials in raising
questions about the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 program,
saying the cost of building and operating the new single-engine
fighter needed to come down.
General Mark Welsh said he was still learning about the F-35
program after taking over as Air Force Chief of Staff last
month, but the new fighter clearly remained one of the Air
Force's top acquisition priorities, along with a new Boeing Co
refueling tanker and plans for a new long-range bomber.
"We need the airplane, but the program's got to perform,"
Welsh told reporters a day after Air Force Secretary Michael
Donley and the Pentagon's F-35 program director, Air Force Major
General Christopher Bogdan criticized Lockheed's performance on
various aspects of the program.
Welsh, speaking to reporters at the Air Force Association
annual meeting, said he was concerned about the impact of
automatic across-the-board budget cuts on the Air Force's
procurement budget, and said the service's fighter fleet would
be the first to come under pressure.
"We have lots of things that we need to buy that we can't
afford to right now, and some will get pushed off," Welsh said,
noting that the service's intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance budget could be squeezed as well.
He said he saw less threat to the Air Force's budget for
mobility programs such as new tankers and transport planes,
given strong support from lawmakers and Pentagon officials after
repeated delays in beginning to replace the Air Force's aging
fleet of KC-135 tankers.
Welsh cited some progress on the F-35, the new
single-engine, stealthy airplane that is due to become the Air
Force's main fighter plane in coming years. He said the plane
was making strides in testing and test pilots were pleased with
the plane's capabilities, but Lockheed needed to stabilize the
production line and ensure predictable costs.
He said he also concerns about the operating cost of the
airplane, and how that compared to the cost of flying the Air
Force's current fighter jets.
"If you can buy it and can't afford to fly it, that's not
going to do us much good," Welsh said.
He said he planned to raise the issue when he meets with top
Lockheed executives in coming weeks, and said the two sides
needed to reach some common ground about how the costs should be
calculated.
New Pentagon data in April forecast the projected total cost
to develop, buy and operate the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at
$1.51 trillion over the next 50-plus years, up from about $1.38
trillion a year ago, including inflation.
Military officials and industry executives say the cost
projections are not particularly useful because it is nearly
impossible to predict inflation over the next half-century. They
say it is difficult to compare the operating cost of the F-35 to
other fighters because its missions are much broader.
Welsh said he had received an initial briefing on the cost
comparisons, but wanted more data.
Lockheed officials told reporters the program was making
progress in flight testing and software development. They said
the Air Force model of the plane had flow 365 times this year,
while the B-model being developed for the Marine Corps had flown
300 times, including 184 short takeoffs, 133 short landings, and
66 vertical landings.
Spokesman Michael Rein said the company understood the
financial pressures facing the United States and was working
hard to drive down the cost of the program.
He welcomed the "new eyes on the program" offered by Bogdan,
who joined the program five weeks ago and is slated to take over
as the program manager later this year when Vice Admiral David
Venlet retires.