UPDATE 1-Lockheed confident about F-35 contract before year-end

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
NEW YORK Nov 29 Lockheed Martin Corp
President Marillyn Hewson said on Thursday that talks with the
Pentagon about a fifth batch of F-35 fighter jets were going
well and an agreement was likely before the end of the year.
"Those negotiations are progressing well," Hewson told an
investor conference hosted by Credit Suisse, her first major
presentation to Wall Street investors since being named Lockheed
president and chief operating officer earlier this month.
"I do feel confident that we're going to get to closure on
Lot 5 this year," she said.
Hewson said Lockheed was also making progress in discussions
with the Defense Department to secure additional funding for
work on the sixth batch of F-35 jets.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said the two
sides had "closed a lot of our differences" during recent talks,
adding that Hewson had played a key role in negotiations with
the Pentagon on the contract.
Details of the expected agreement were not immediately
available, but sources familiar with the negotiations said they
expected it to include a reduction in the cost for each F-35
fighter jet from the fourth production contract, although the
number of jets to be ordered will not increase.
The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, told
Reuters on Wednesday that the two sides were "getting close" to
an agreement on the fifth production contract.
He said he had "a very positive meeting" on Tuesday with
Hewson about a range of issues, including the $396 billion F-35
program, the Pentagon's largest weapons program.
Hewson will become Lockheed's CEO in January, succeeding
Christopher Kubasik, who was forced out after admitting to
having an affair with a subordinate.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest contractor, and its
suppliers are already building the fifth batch of F-35 planes
under a preliminary contract, but the two sides have been
struggling since last December to finalize the terms of the
deal.
Hewson's increased engagement in the F-35 negotiations has
helped defuse tensions that had mounted between the company and
the Pentagon over the past year, said Loren Thompson, a defense
consultant with Virginia-based Lexington Institute who has
close ties to Lockheed.
In September, Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan,
who is moving up to head the F-35 program next week, said ties
between Lockheed and the U.S. government were "the worst" he had
ever seen in his years working on big acquisition programs.
Hewson told analysts earlier this month that the F-35
program would be one of her top priorities in her new job. "We
won't miss a beat on F-35," she said at the time.
Agreement on the terms of the fifth F-35 contract would free
up additional funding for early work on a sixth set of planes,
which the company has been funding on its own for some time.
Lockheed warned investors last month that it faced a
potential termination liability of $1.1 billion on that sixth
batch of planes, unless it received additional funding by
year-end.
Lockheed received some initial "long-lead" funding for
advanced procurement of materials for the planes, but that money
ran out a while ago.
The Pentagon has refused to release any more money for the
sixth batch of planes until the two sides resolve their
differences and sign a contract for the fifth batch.