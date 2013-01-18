Pentagon grounds Marine Corps version of F-35 fighter jet

WASHINGTON Jan 18 The Pentagon and U.S. Navy on
Friday ordered a temporary grounding of the Marine Corps version
of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet after an incident
that occurred during a training flight at Eglin Air Force Base
in Florida on Wednesday.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said the grounding
affected all 25 F-35B model jets, while flights of the Air
Force's A-model and the Navy's C-model were unaffected. Ground
operations of the B-model planes continued.
The program office said the grounding was ordered after a
propulsion line associated with the B-model's exhaust system
failed prior to takeoff. The pilot aborted the takeoff without
incident and cleared the runway, the program office said in a
statement. There were no injuries to the pilot or ground crew.