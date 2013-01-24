Lockheed CEO Hewson sees deals for next F-35 jets in 1st half

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the company's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program was progressing "very well" and she expected to finalize agreements for sixth and seventh production orders with the Pentagon in the first half of 2013.
Hewson said the F-35 fighter uses similar lithium-ion batteries as those being investigated on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, but they were made by a different manufacturer and had been tested and vetted extensively.
She said investigators were still trying to determine what caused a problem that prompted the Pentagon to ground the U.S. Marine Corps variant of the F-35 last week.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict