Pentagon suspends all F-35 flights due to crack in engine blade

WASHINGTON Feb 22 The Pentagon on Friday
suspended the flights of all F-35 fighter planes after a routine
inspection revealed a crack on a turbine blade in the jet engine
of an F-35 test aircraft in California.
The F-35 program office said it was to early to know the
fleet-wide impact of the engine issue, but it was suspending all
flights until an investigation into the issue was completed.
It said it was working closely with Pratt & Whitney, the
United Technologies Corp unit which builds the engine
for the fighter, and Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime
contractor for the radar-evading warplane, to ensure the
integrity of the engine and return the F-35 fleet to flight as
soon as possible.