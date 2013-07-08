Furloughs to curtail F-35 flight testing -US Navy official

WASHINGTON, July 8 Flight testing of Lockheed
Martin Corp's new F-35 fighter jet will fall short of
planned totals for the year due to budget cuts that will keep
the Pentagon's civilian workers off their jobs one day each week
for the rest of the fiscal year, a top U.S. Navy official told
Reuters on Monday.
"It's going to fall short because we're going to lose a day
a week, roughly," Sean Stackley, assistant Navy secretary for
research, development and acquisition, said in an interview.
Stackley said the Pentagon's F-35 program office was trying
to mitigate the impact of the furloughs on flight testing of the
new jet but it was not yet clear how many overtime and weekend
hours could be used to offset other missed workdays.