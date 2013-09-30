Lockheed, Pentagon cite improved F-35 quality work since end 2012

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
has resolved many quality problems on the $392 billion F-35
fighter jet program since a troubling audit by the Pentagon
inspector general's office last year, top U.S. government and
industry officials said on Monday.
The officials were commenting on a report on the inspector
general's audit, which was completed in December 2012 but not
released until Monday. The report identified hundreds of quality
issues.
The report faulted both the Pentagon's F-35 program office
and the Defense Contracts Management Agency for "inadequate" and
"ineffective" oversight of the Pentagon's costliest weapons
program, which it said could lead to "nonconforming hardware,
less reliable aircraft, and increased cost."
The report said the F-35 program office was implementing
corrective actions.
The Pentagon's deputy F-35 program director and Lockheed
executives cited significant improvements since the inspector
general's assessment concluded in December 2012.