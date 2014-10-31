Lack of mechanics threatens U.S. Air Force target date for F-35

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Air Force may miss
its target of August 2016 to start using the Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 fighter jet in combat if Congress blocks the
service's plan to retire its A-10 tank-killer aircraft, a top
U.S. general said Thursday.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, the Pentagon's
F-35 program chief, told reporters the Air Force was counting on
training experienced A-10 mechanics to help reach the total
1,100 mechanics needed to declare that the F-35 had reached
"initial operational capability" or IOC.
But Congress is blocking the Air Force's plan to retire the
A-10 aircraft, which means that those mechanics will be needed
to maintain the older A-10 fleet, he said, adding that it would
take nine to 12 months longer to train new mechanics to service
the F-35 than retraining an already experienced mechanic.
Bogdan said there was also a risk of a brief delay in the
July 1, 2015, target date for the Marine Corp's IOC due to a 45-
to 50-day delay in flight testing caused by an engine failure
that sparked a fleetwide grounding this summer, and the
resulting lingering flight restrictions.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall this week told
Aviation Week that the Marine Corps could miss its target date,
but Commandant General James Amos told Reuters before his
retirement on Oct. 17 he still viewed that target as "doable."
Bogdan said he was concerned about the possible delay and
was still hoping to avoid it, but did not expect the target date
to slip by more than a couple of weeks, if at all.
George Flynn, a retired senior Marine Corps general who
headed the Pentagon's joint directorate in charge of concepts,
doctrine and training, said the potential impact of a shortage
of mechanics underscored budget-related strains in the military.
Flynn told reporters late on Thursday that he was concerned
that mandatory budget cuts were already having a negative impact
on the military's "readiness" and that impact could worsen given
the high number of other missions now under way, including the
fight against Islamic State militants and the Ebola virus.
Bogdan said the Pentagon had approved two short- to mid-term
fixes for the engine issue, and all test aircraft should be back
flying without restrictions within two to three months.
He said the program was now evaluating five different
options presented by engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, for a long-term solution to
the issue, which occurred after a unique set of flight maneuvers
led to excessive rubbing of two parts in the engine.
Bogdan said a decision on which long-term solution to adopt
would be made by the end of the year. The government would cover
the non-recurring engineering costs, but changes in production,
tools and drawings would be funded by Pratt, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robert Birsel)