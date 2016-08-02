UPDATE 4-U.S. Air Force declares first squadron of F-35 jets combat-ready

(Adds details on combat readiness of fighter jet)
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday
declared an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35A fighter jets ready for combat, marking a major milestone
for a program that has faced cost overruns and delays.
The action is another achievement for the $379 billion
program, the Pentagon's largest weapons project. The Air Force's
decision follows one by the U.S. Marine Corps in July 2015
declaring a first squadron of F-35s ready for combat.
"The U.S. Air Force decision to make the 15 F-35As ...
combat ready sends a simple and powerful message to America's
friends and foes alike - the F-35 can do its mission," the
program's chief, Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, said
in a statement.
Dan Grazier, a fellow of the Project On Government
Oversight, said, however, "This is nothing but a public
relations stunt." He added that it would not be possible to know
if the F-35 jets were ready for combat until after initial
operational testing.
"The program is not doing everything they wanted it to do
... But they're at a point now where it is stabilizing and so it
is progress," said Todd Harrison, a defense analyst at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Officials say the F-35 will give the U.S. military the
ability to detect enemy aircraft and other threats far beyond
current ranges, allowing the jets to strike targets and
disappear long before they are detected.
The U.S. Air Force plans to buy a total of 1,763 F-35A
conventional takeoff and landing jets in coming years and will
operate the largest F-35 fleet in the world.
Air Force General Herbert Carlisle, commander of Air Combat
Command, said work to upgrade the jet would continue in areas
such as software, making the displays more intuitive and
boosting the ability to share information between aircraft.
The aircraft could provide basic air support at this point
but did not have everything the final version would, such as an
infrared pointer, Carlisle said, adding that he would try to get
the jets deployed to Europe and the Pacific within 18 months.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 Lightning II
for the U.S. military and 10 countries that have already ordered
the jets: Britain, Australia, Norway, Italy, Turkey, Denmark,
the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and Japan.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said it remained in
negotiations with Lockheed over long-delayed contracts for the
next two batches of F-35 jets, deals worth about $15 billion.
"We're seeking a fair deal for the F-35 enterprise and
industry," said F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova.
The program, launched in 2001, has made strides in recent
years after huge cost overruns and technical problems that sent
the project's cost up nearly 70 percent.
Problems with the fighter jet included issues with the radar
software and increased risk of neck injury to lower-weight
pilots when they ejected from the aircraft.
Industry and U.S. defense officials say they are working
hard to continue driving down the cost of the new warplanes to
$85 million per plane by 2019, as well as the cost of operating
them.
Senator John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Armed
Services Committee, said he welcomed the announcement but made
clear he intended to keep a close eye on the hugely expensive
program.
"The Senate Armed Services Committee will continue to
exercise rigorous oversight of the Joint Strike Fighter
program's long-delayed System Development and Demonstration
phase as well as the start of the operational test and
evaluation phase," McCain said in a statement.
