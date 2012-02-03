US Air Force plans to buy 160 F-35s through '17

* US Air Force sticking to 1,763 purchase target for now

* Secretary says F-35 is a "must-do" for armed forces

* US working with international partners

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Air Force on Friday said it plans to buy 160 more Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets through fiscal year 2017 and remains committed to its target of buying 1,763 of the stealthy next-generation jets in total, at least for now.

The Air Force is spending $2.8 billion to upgrade about 350 of its aging F-16 fighter planes to help offset slower deliveries of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

In a new strategy paper released on Friday, the Air Force said it would develop a detailed plan for how the F-35 and the upgraded F-16s would replace a smaller number of aging aircraft, given plans to retire 286 airplanes and shrink the service.

But Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz said it was premature to consider revising downward the total target for the F-35 since the Air Force would have only received around 170 planes, less than 10 percent of the total number, by 2017.

"That call is well into the future," Schwartz said.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last week announced plans to slow procurement of the $382 billion F-35 program, the Pentagon's costliest arms program, for the third time in three years. Officials say the move will allow more time for testing and development and save money as the Pentagon begins to phase in $487 billion of budget cuts over the next decade.

Sources familiar with the plans say the Pentagon will buy 179 fewer planes from fiscal year 2013 through 2017, reducing the planned number built to 244 from 423.

The plans call for the Air Force to buy 19 conventional takeoff and landing or A models in fiscal 2013, while the Marine Corp would buy 6 B models, which have can take off from shorter runways and land like a helicopter, according to one source, who asked not to be named before the fiscal 2013 budget comes out.

The Navy is expected to buy just 4 of the C model, which can land on an aircraft carrier, said the source.

Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said the Pentagon remained committed to all three variants of the F-35.

"This is a must-do for our armed forces. It's the future of the fighter force, not only for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, but also about 12 other international partners as well," he told reporters at a Pentagon briefing.

US WORKING WITH PARTNER NATIONS

Donley told Reuters after the briefing that the Pentagon was working closely with each of the development partners on the program - Britain, Canada, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Turkey, Italy and Australia - to work out their orders for the planes. He did not comment on whether slower U.S. procurement would result in slower orders from the partners.

"All of our partners are in different places with respect to the force structure of their planes. We're working with each one of them on the way forward," he said.

Current plans call for the international partners to buy a combined total of 257 planes -- 13 more than the United States -- over the next five years, although many analysts are skeptical that number will hold.

Australian Defense Minister Stephen Smith told reporters on Monday that his country was committed to buying 14 F-35s, including two that are under contract to be delivered in 2014.

But he said Australia was taking its cue from Washington and would consider whether to delay the purchase of the next 12 airplanes, now slated to be bought from 2015 through 2017.

Smith said Australia was undertaking a comprehensive review this year to weigh risks to the F-35 program's schedule and cost, and whether it needed to buy other jets, such as Boeing Co's F/A-18 Super Hornet, to full any gap in capability.

Byron Callan, defense analyst with Capital Alpha Partners, said he expected purchases by the international partners to grow, but probably not at the pace that had been expected before U.S. cuts were announced.

Lower U.S. production rates would limit Lockheed's ability to drive down the price of the jets, and many partner countries faced their own budget problems, he said.

Donley and Schwartz provided a few more details on Friday about the Air Force's plans to shed 9,900 jobs and retire 286 airplanes -- mostly in 2013 -- as it downsizes to become "a high-quality and ready force that will continue to modernize and grow more capable in the future."

The job cuts will save $8.7 billion over the next five years, the Air Force said.