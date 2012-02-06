UPDATE 1-US arms buyer says F-35 jet purchase was bungled

* Says building while developing was a mistake
* Pentagon plans to slow procurement of new stealthy fighter
* Arms buyer sees no need to halt production entirely
* Says problems typical of other big new aircraft programs
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Pentagon's plan to
start producing Lockheed Martin Corp's $382 billion F-35
Joint Strike Fighter years before the first flight test amounted
to "acquisition malpractice," the Defense Department's acting
chief arms buyer said on Monday.
"Now we're paying the price," said Frank Kendall, who was
nominated last month by President Barack Obama to permanently
take over the top job overseeing the F-35 program, the
Pentagon's costliest weapons program. His remarks followed his
speech to industry executives hosted by the Center for Strategic
and International Studies.
Kendall, whose nomination requires Senate confirmation,
oversees other equipment and service contracts at a time when
Pentagon spending plans will slashed by $487 billion over the
next decade.
Kendall said the idea of having concurrent work on
development and production of the radar-evading F-35 fighter was
problematic, but the Pentagon was managing the program carefully
and remained committed to the new radar-evading fighter.
"Putting the F-35 into production years before the first
test flight was acquisition malpractice. It should not have been
done," Kendall said.
Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, who runs the F-35 program
for the Pentagon, raised similar concerns about the high degree
of "concurrency" on the program in an interview published in
December, saying the cost of retrofitting already built planes
if problems came up "sucks the wind out of your lungs."
Initial development work on the fighter began in 1996 under
the Clinton administration. Lockheed then beat out Boeing Co
to win the program in 2001, early in the administration
of George W. Bush.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last month said the Pentagon
would revamp its procurement plan for the new warplane for a
third time in three years to allow more testing and development
before ramping up production.
The Pentagon is due to defer work on 179 airplanes over the
next five years, pushing their production off until after 2017.
There are growing signs that the eight international partners -
Britain, Canada, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Italy, the
Netherlands and Turkey - may make similar moves.
Kendall said problems on the plane so far were typical of
those in other cutting-edge fighter jet programs, and he had not
seen anything that would prevent the continuation of production
at the current low rates.
The F-35 has completed about 20 percent of its required
testing and should accomplish an additional 15 to 20 percent of
testing in each of the coming years, Kendall said.
During the slow initial production of the F-35 before the
airplane was tested, Kendall said, the Pentagon had counted on
improved design and simulation tools to catch possible problems,
but those design tools failed.
Kendall said he hoped no more serious issues would rise over
the next few years, allowing Lockheed to ramp up production and
lower costs.
"The key to getting the cost down on the F-35 is getting the
production rate up and we need to do that as soon as we're ready
to do it, but we're not ready to do it yet," he said.
Kendall used the speech to outline a range of initiatives
aimed at reining in chronic cost overruns and schedule delays on
major weapons programs, as well as service contracts that
comprise about half of Pentagon procurement spending.
He discussed measures to train acquisition officials, review
and analyze requirements to understand the full cost of programs
before they are launched, and underscored the Pentagon's
commitment to maintaining the defense industrial base.
Kendall also warned that there were no simple, single-point
solutions, including the fixed-price contracts favored by
lawmakers and Pentagon officials in recent years, or by creating
a new agency with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD).
"This is about continuous improvement; it's not about a
revolution," he said. "We are not going to solve this by adding
an office in OSD. We're not going to solve it by going to one
contract type. We're going to solve it by hard work across a
wuide variety of fronts, and tenacity over a long period of
time," he said.
Kendall said there would be more news about program
cancellations next week, when the Obama administration delivers
its fiscal 2013 budget to Congress, but he gave no details.
He did say that the United States was not facing another
"procurement holiday" and cuts to weapons programs would not be
as steep as after the end of the Cold War.
But he said was "a little nervous" about the prospect of
another $500 billion in spending cuts if lawmakers do not
reverse a deficit-reduction measure that will take effect from
January 2013, noting that cumulative cuts then would approach
those post-Cold War levels.
He said the Pentagon was not yet planning for those deeper
cuts. "There may come a time a few months down the road where we
feel we have no choice but we're hoping that Congress will act
and we'll avoid that disaster," he said.