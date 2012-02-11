RPT-US F-35 production slowdown may delay foreign orders

* Lockheed seeks to assure partners of progress in testing
* Company eyes future orders from South Korea, India
* Order slowdown hampers drive to cut per-plane price
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Washington's plan to
further slow production of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is
prompting its eight foreign partners to rethink their own
orders, threatening a vital revenue stream for Lockheed Martin
Corp and slowing its drive to make the stealthy new
fighter jet as affordable as promised.
The Pentagon is restructuring the most expensive U.S. arms
program for the third time in recent years, a move that will
delay savings that would come from building more planes faster.
International partners who were banking on the savings as
they face their own budget pressures are balking at the shift,
according to multiple government and industry sources here and
overseas.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, and U.S. officials
who run the $382 billion weapons program are anxiously preparing
for a meeting in Australia in mid-March where the partners --
Britain, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Australia, Turkey and
Canada -- will outline their revamped procurement plans.
Lockheed executives are now criss-crossing the globe to drum
up other foreign orders and reassure the partner countries that
the F-35 is making good progress in testing despite a constant
stream of negative headlines and criticism from U.S. lawmakers.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta endorsed the Marine Corps
variant in late January and lauded progress on the overall F-35
testing program, but said a week later that he was slowing its
production to avert costly retrofits.
Behind the scenes, the partners are frustrated by such mixed
messages and Washington's new go-slow approach, which comes just
as the program is showing real progress on flight tests and
other technical issues, these sources said.
"They see progress in the test program and are scratching
their heads why Washington is slowing down its orders," said one
of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly. "If
they're short of money, they should just say so."
Canada has tentatively scheduled a meeting of the partners
at its embassy in Washington before the Australian meeting to
get an update on the program and better coordinate their
approach
SLOWING PRODUCTION HAMPERS DRIVE TO CUT JET'S COST
The F-35 program was conceived in the frugal post-Cold War
era and cost overruns were more easily absorbed when budgets
were increasing during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. But the
situation is different now, when as the top U.S. Air Force
general put it this week, "there ain't no more money."
Lockheed says slowing production will hamper its efforts to
lower the cost of the plane. The F-35 will generate about 20
percent of Lockheed's revenues once it hits full production.
So far, the company still expects steady downward movement
in the price of the planes, but some analysts question whether
further delays in orders could actually drive the price up.
The Pentagon last year estimated the average cost of each
F-35 warplane will be about $90 million, up from early estimates
of $50 million, based on current plans to buy 2,443 jets. Early
production models cost more, and the government paid $111.6
million for each of 11 Air Force variants it bought in a fourth
production contract, but that sum does not include the engine.
U.S. officials have already warned of grave consequences for
the F-35 if U.S. lawmakers do not reverse further big cuts to
defense spending that are due to take effect in January 2013.
Given the uncertainty, Lockheed is also trying to woo more
foreign buyers like South Korea and India, after winning Japan's
fighter competition in December. Every additional
order will help drive down the price per plane for all buyers.
Closely following every move are Northrop Grumman,
which is responsible for about 25 percent of the F-35 program,
Britain's BAE Systems , which has about 17 percent, and
engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
.
"Everybody says they're committed to this program, but when
Washington changes its orders, it destabilizes everybody," said
one industry official who was not authorized to speak publicly.
PENTAGON SAID POSTPONING ORDERS FOR 179 PLANES
The Pentagon will provide details on Monday about the latest
restructuring. Sources familiar with the plans say it will delay
U.S. orders for another 179 jets until after 2017, bringing the
total number of U.S. jets delayed to over 400.
The new plan calls for the United States to buy 244 jets
over the next five years, with the partner countries and Israel
and Japan slated to buy 285 planes, although it is clear that
the international orders will likely drop from that level.
The Pentagon's initial plans called for Lockheed to quickly
move toward production levels of more than 100 jets a year, with
the resulting economies of scale to generate big savings in
material costs and overhead. Instead its production rate will
ramp up at a much slower rate through fiscal 2014.
Each U.S. restructuring has consequences for the partners,
which have already chipped in hundreds of millions of dollars
for development of the fighter, which was sold as an affordable
way to replace a dozen older jets in use around the world.
"The situation is increasingly becoming a fiasco. People are
pulling out, pulling back ... reassessing what they're going to
do," Matthew Kellway, a legislator with Canada's opposition New
Democratic Party, told Reuters on Friday.
He said the Pentagon had given Canada every reason to step
back, by stepping back itself.
Britain, the biggest contributor to the joint development
program, said in a 2010 defense review that it would cut its
planned order of 138 F-35 fighter jets and decided to pull out
of the short-takeoff variant completely.
This week, a U.K. official said the government would not
decide until 2015 how many F-35s it will buy.
Turkey has already halved its initial order of four planes
and Australia is rethinking when to buy the next 12 of its
initial order of 14, given the U.S. delays.
Italy, the only other buyer of the short-takeoff version of
the F-35, has hinted at possible "significant" reductions in its
overall buy of 131 planes, with Italian media reports citing a
cut of 30 planes.
Norway's parliament approved the purchase of four F-35
training jets last summer and is slated to decide this year on
plans to buy up to 52 more planes.
Dutch Defense Minister Hans Hillen visited Lockheed's
mile-long F-35 factory in Fort Worth, Texas last month, telling
Radio Netherlands after the visit that a stream of negative
reports about the program was causing him political headaches at
home.
"The price, the rumours about technical shortcomings. Are
they true, and if they are not: why is it that they keep doing
the rounds?" he said. The Netherlands plan to buy 85 F-35s in
total, but has put off a final decision until a new cabinet
takes office, which may not happen until 2015.