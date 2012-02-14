Pentagon arms buyer sees risk for US F-35 price

WASHINGTON Feb 14 Delays in international orders for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter could drive up the price that Washington will pay for its own jets, the Pentagon's acting acquisition chief said on Tuesday.

Acting Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said he was encouraging the eight international partners on the F-35 fighter to "stay with the program," despite the Pentagon's own plans to postpone orders for 179 jets for five years.

Kendall acknowledged that the U.S. move to slow down the F-35 program could slow efforts to drive down the cost of the new radar-evading fighter in the near term. But he said Washington was seeking to assure its partners that it would ramp up production rates "as soon as possible," and it was working hard to drive down the long-term cost of operating the jets.