Canada says progress made at F-35 fighter meeting

WASHINGTON, March 2 A joint meeting of the
United States and the eight countries helping to develop the new
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter showed "good progress" on the program
and underscored the value of multilateral meetings, Canada said
in a statement on Friday.
Julian Fantino, Canada's associate minister of National
Defence who hosted the meeting at the Canadian embassy in
Washington, D.C., said Canada would remain vigilant about the
cost of the program.
Lockheed Martin Corp is developing the
radar-evading, supersonic fighter jet for the United States and
eight countries that have contributed money to the development
program, including Canada, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Denmark,
Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.