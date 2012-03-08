US Air Force sees delay in operational use of F-35

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Air Force
expects to start operational use of the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter later than its previous target of 2016, given the
Pentagon's plan to slow down production and allow more time for
development, a top general said on Thursday.
"It will move to the right," Lieutenant General Herbert
Carlisle, deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and
requirements, told a conference hosted by Credit Suisse and
defense consultant Jim McAleese.
Carlisle said the new radar-evading warplane built by
Lockheed Martin Corp would reach "initial operational
capability" only after achieving certain milestones, including
software development, operational test and establishment of a
crew of maintainers.
Air Force officials now expected those milestones to be
achieved "later in the decade" given the Pentagon's plan to
postpone orders for 179 planes over the next five years, a move
projected to save $15.1 billion through fiscal 2017.
The slowdown in production has been widely expected to
result in delays in operational use of the new aircraft, which
is being developed by the United States and eight international
partners.
But Carlisle's comments provided the first clear indication
that the Air Force will not start using its new warplanes until
after 2016 - a fact that could be problematic for some of the
eight initial development partners, who are counting on the new
plane to replace their existing fighter fleets.
The delay could also have ramifications for U.S. efforts to
sell the radar-evading supersonic jet to other foreign
countries.
Carlisle said the Air Force would carry out service life
extensions and add capabilities to existing F-16 fighters to
bridge the gap, but had not changed its plan to buy a total of
1,763 F-35 fighters over the next decades.