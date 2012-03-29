UPDATE 1-Lockheed F-35 fighter costs rise 4.3 pct-Pentagon

* Cost of engine, plane driven up by slower orders
* Pentagon sets affordability targets for new warplane
* Full-rate production delayed to 2019
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
March 29 The projected cost of developing and
building the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter rose 4.3 percent to $395.7 billion last year, the
Pentagon said on Thursday, citing, in part, slower orders from
the U.S. military and other countries.
The Pentagon's acting chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall,
said he approved continued low-rate production of the
supersonic, single-engine fighter, with the plane to hit
full-rate production only in 2019, two years later than planned.
Pentagon spokesman George Little also confirmed a new
estimate that the total lifetime cost of the new warplane,
including production, operating and maintenance costs, and
inflation, will reach $1.45 trillion over the next 50-plus
years.
The new estimate, first reported by Reuters on Wednesday,
includes categories not in last year's estimate, Little said,
but he gave no comparison figure.
Little said operating and support costs were now expected to
reach about $1.1 trillion, up from last year's estimate of $1
trillion.
Kendall told the Senate Armed Services Committee at a
confirmation hearing to keep him in the job that the department
heavily focused on driving down the cost of the new plane and
its long-term sustainment cost.
"We're doing everything we can to drive down the cost of
the Joint Strike Fighter," Kendall testified, saying that
production costs were under better control but sustainment costs
still needed work.
"We've made some progress there this year in some
areas, but we slipped a little bit in some areas as well.
That's where we think the greatest potential is," he said.
The new cost data on the F-35 fighter will be reflected in a
mandatory annual report that the Pentagon is due to deliver to
Congress later Thursday.
It showed that the cost of the F-35 aircraft alone rose 3.3
percent, or $10.7 billion, mainly because of the use of revised
escalation indexes, a slower rate of production in the short
term, higher labor hours and slower procurement by international
partners.
The cost of the F135 engine, built by Pratt & Whitney, a
unit of United Technologies Corp, rose 9.7 percent, or
$5.6 billion, largely because of an increase in the number of
initial spares, revised escalation indexes and smaller near-term
production numbers.
The new cost estimate reflects the Pentagon's proposal to
postpone orders for 179 planes for five years, a move that U.S.
official say will save $15.1 billion through 2017, and should
avert costly retrofits if further problems arise during testing
of the new fighter, which is only about 20 percent complete.
The Pentagon still plans to buy 2,443 of the new
radar-evading, supersonic warplanes, plus 14 development
aircraft, in the coming decades, although Air Force Secretary
Michael Donley last week warned that further technical problems
or cost increases could eat away at those numbers.
Kendall set affordability targets for both production and
sustainment costs when he approved continued low-rate production
on Wednesday. "The department intends to manage the program to
beat these targets, in the case of sustainment costs by a
significant margin," it said in a statement.