Lockheed, Pentagon ink $4.7 bln deal for 8th batch of F-35 fighters

WASHINGTON Nov 21 The Pentagon said on Friday it had awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a contract valued at $4.7 billion for an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets, marking a drop in cost per plane of 3.5 percent from the last contract, and a 57 percent reduction from the first batch.

The Pentagon's F-35 program office said the deal includes 29 jets for the United States and 14 for five other countries: Israel, Japan, Norway, Britain and Italy. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)