UPDATE 2-F-35 jets headed to UK air shows this summer -U.S. Marines

WASHINGTON Jan 25 The U.S. Marine Corps on
Monday said it would send a pair of Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets to two air shows in Britain this summer, a key
milestone for the $391 billion weapons program after its
thwarted international debut in 2014.
Some U.S. Air Force F-35 jets will also take part in the
events, according to sources familiar with the plans. Air Force
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
A fleetwide F-35 grounding ordered after an engine fire in
2014 prevented what would have been the jets' international
premiere at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo and an
appearance at the world's biggest air show in Farnborough,
outside London, both that year.
Since then, an F-35 jet assembled in Italy has made its
inaugural flight there, but this year's appearance at RIAT will
be the first by the stealthy, supersonic new warplane at an
international air show.
"The U.S. Marine Corps is looking forward to demonstrating
the capabilities of the F-35B Lightning II in the skies over the
United Kingdom this July," Deputy Commandant for Aviation
Lieutenant General Jon Davis said in statement to Reuters.
Davis said a joint U.S. Marine Corps and UK detachment would
use the flights to validate overseas deployment activities and
prove program interoperability. The Pentagon's F-35 program
office and Lockheed would support the work, he said.
The British defense ministry had no immediate comment.
One of the sources said Britain planned to send at least one
of the four F-35 jets it has already received to the air shows.
The British jets are currently training in the United States.
Lockheed is developing three models of the jet, also known
as the Joint Strike Fighter, or Lightning II, with key suppliers
Northrop Grumman Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc
. Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, builds the engines.
Besides Britain, seven other countries helped fund
development of the jets: Norway, Australia, Canada, Denmark,
Turkey, Italy and the Netherlands. All but Canada and Denmark
have since ordered jets, as have Israel, Japan and South Korea.
The F-35 program, the Pentagon's single largest weapons
project, ran into technical problems and cost overruns for
years, but U.S. officials say it has improved and that costs
have fallen for the past five years.
The Marine Corp's F-35B model can take off from warships and
aircraft carriers and land like a helicopter. The service branch
plans to buy a total of 420 F-35B-model and C-model jets, which
can fly onto and take off from aircraft carriers.
The Air Force plans to buy 1,763 A-model jets, which take
off and land on conventional runways.
Davis said lessons identified from the deployment would help
the Marines as they set up a second F-35 fighter attack squadron
this summer and prepare for the first one to move to Iwakuni,
Japan, in 2017.
The Marine Corps in July announced an initial squadron of 10
F-35 jets ready for combat, and the Air Force is due to follow
suit this summer.
