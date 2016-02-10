版本:
Pentagon expects to reach $15 bln F-35 deal with Lockheed in March

WASHINGTON Feb 10 The Pentagon on Wednesday said it expects to reach agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp in March on contracts for the next two batches of F-35 fighter jets, orders worth about a combined $15 billion that will lower the cost of each warplane to below $100 million.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, said the negotiations with Lockheed were taking longer than expected because of differences over what the jets "should cost."

"I'm not rushing into a bad deal," Bogdan told reporters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

