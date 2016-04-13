U.S. Air Force says combat-ready F-35 fighter jets on track for 2016

| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Air Force said on
Wednesday said it still expected to declare an initial squadron
of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets ready for
combat between August and December, despite delays in the jets'
computer-based logistics system.
The four-star generals who run Air Combat Command and Air
Force Materiel Command reviewed flight milestones and other
aspects of the $379 billion F-35 program at Hill Air Force Base
in Utah last week. The Pentagon's F-35 program office, Lockheed,
pilots and maintenance specialists also took part.
Colonel Tad Sholtis, spokesman for Air Combat Command, said
the conference affirmed that the jet's complex Autonomic
Logistics Information System was behind schedule.
But the actual plane was on schedule and doing well, he
said, adding that Air Force expected to meet its target window
of August through December for declaring an "initial operational
capability," or IOC, of the new jets.
Sholtis called the F-35 jet "a technological leap forward
for the military in general and the combat air forces
specifically."
He said the extensive software involved with the program
required extra focus for Air Force personnel, much like any
other new weapons program.
Sholtis said the fighter jet's performance continuously
exceeded the expectations of pilots and those at the flying the
accompanying jets, but the Air Force was continuing to evaluate
the jets in comparison to older aircraft.
He said the jet had some "very strong suits" as well as
"less strong capabilities," but did not elaborate.
"We anticipate that side-by-side, air-to-air and
air-to-ground tests will be illustrative of the fifth generation
fighter's advanced interdiction capabilities," Sholtis said.
"This aircraft is built to go where legacy platforms cannot."
Fielding the planes and allowing pilots and maintainers to
get "hands-on experience with the nuts and bolts" would be the
key to fully exploiting their capabilities, he added.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)