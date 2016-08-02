CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-U.S. Air Force to say first squadron of F-35 jets combat-ready -sources

(Corrects 12th paragraph to show 10 countries besides U.S. have
ordered jets, removes reference to Canada)
By Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Air Force will on
Tuesday declare an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35A fighter jets ready for combat, according to
sources familiar with the decision.
U.S. General Hawk Carlisle, who heads Air Combat Command,
will announce at a news conference at 1:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT)
that the Air Force has an "initial operational capability" of
the F-35 jets, said the sources, who were not authorized to
speak publicly.
The decision marks another big milestone for the $379
billion program, the Pentagon's largest weapons project. The Air
Force follows the U.S. Marine Corps, which declared a first
squadron of F-35s ready for combat in July 2015.
Officials say the F-35 will give the U.S. military the
ability to detect enemy aircraft and other threats far beyond
current ranges, allowing the jets to strike targets and
disappear long before they are detected.
The U.S. Air Force plans to buy a total of 1,763 F-35A
conventional takeoff and landing jets in coming years and will
operate the largest F-35 fleet in the world.
Carlisle told reporters last month he was "very confident"
in the new stealthy warplane, and lauded its performance during
a practice deployment to a second air base, where the jets
successfully completed all 88 missions planned.
At the time, Carlisle said the declaration would mean the
Air Force could use the jets for combat deployments to the
Middle East or elsewhere if needed.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office on Monday announced that
the F-35A had launched an AIM-9X air-to-air missile to hit and
"kill" a target simulating a drone over a military test range
off the California coast on July 28.
"After launch, the missile successfully acquired the target
and followed an intercept flight profile before destroying the
drone, achieving the first F-35 air-to-air kill or 'Boola
Boola,' which is the traditional radio call made when a pilot
shoots down a drone," the program office said.
The same F-35 pilot who hit the drone also used an
internally carried AIM-120C missile against another target drone
that was beyond visual range, telling it to self-destruct right
before impact, the program office said in a statement.
"It's been said you don't really have a fighter until you
can actually hit a target and we crossed that threshold with the
first air-to-air weapon delivery of an AIM-9X," said Air Force
test pilot Major Raven LeClair.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 Lightning II
for the U.S. military and 10 countries that have already ordered
the jets: Britain, Australia, Norway, Italy, Turkey, Denmark,
the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and Japan.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said it remained in
negotiations with Lockheed about long-delayed contracts for the
next two batches of F-35 jets, deals worth about $15 billion.
"We're seeking a fair deal for the F-35 enterprise and
industry," said F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova.
The program, first launched in 2001, has made strides in
recent years after huge cost overruns and technical problems
that sent the project cost up by nearly 70 percent.
Earlier problems with the fighter jet included issues with
the radar software and complications which increased the risk of
neck injury to lightweight pilots during the catapult of the
seat. The issues have since been fixed.
Industry and U.S. defense officials say they are working
hard to continue driving down the cost of the new warplanes to
around $85 million per plane by 2019, as well as the cost of
operating the jets.
"The program is not doing everything they wanted it to do...
But they're at a point now where it is stabilizing and so it is
progress," said Todd Harrison, a defense analyst at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies.
