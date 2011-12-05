UPDATE 1-Pentagon, Lockheed move forward on F-35 contract

WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Pentagon on Monday said
it had reached a tentative agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp on key aspects of a new contract for F-35 fighter jets,
allowing Lockheed to start building a fifth batch of planes and
billing the government for incurred costs.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said Lockheed had agreed
to a fixed-price type contract and a concurrency clause under
which the Defense Department and Lockheed would share
responsibility for modification costs associated with changes
discovered during development.
The agreement would allow Lockheed to be reimbursed for
money it and its suppliers have spent to prepare for production
of a fifth batch of warplanes.
The Pentagon gave no details on the exact value of the
contract and number of aircraft procured, saying those details
would be announced later.
Lockheed had no immediate comment on the tentative
agreement.
In its third quarter earnings report, Lockheed notified
investors that it faced a potential liability because the
government was refusing to pay for certain parts that Lockheed
was already buying for the next phase of production until the
dispute over concurrency cost risks was resolved.
Lockheed stock closed up 29 cents to $78.11 on the New York
Stock Exchange. It had traded modestly lower earlier in the
day.