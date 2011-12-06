UPDATE 2-Pentagon, Lockheed move forward on F-35 contract

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Pentagon said on Monday it reached a tentative agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp on key aspects of a new contract for F-35 fighter jets, allowing Lockheed to start building a fifth batch of planes and billing the government for incurred costs.

The agreement came as Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, blasted the F-35 program, the costliest weapons program in history, calling it "both a scandal and a tragedy."

McCain noted the Pentagon's F-35 program manager, Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, recently called for a further slowdown in production given a surprising number of issues arising during testing.

"Admiral Venlet's message last week clearly conveyed that the path we are on is neither affordable nor sustainable," McCain said in a speech on the Senate floor, saying all options should be considered until the program's problems were resolved quickly. "We cannot continue on this path."

The $382 billion weapons program is under increased scrutiny as the Defense Department struggles to find $489 billion in budget cuts over the next decade, fueling speculation the program could be scaled back sharply.

The Pentagon's F-35 program office posted a statement on its website on Monday saying Lockheed agreed to a fixed-price type contract and a concurrency clause.

Under that clause, the Defense Department and Lockheed would share responsibility for modification costs associated with changes discovered during development, it said. It did not spell out how the two sides would split those costs.

The tentative agreement announced on Monday paves the way for the government to award Lockheed a preliminary contract or "undefinitized contract action" under which the company can be reimbursed for money it and its suppliers have already spent to prepare for production of a fifth batch of warplanes.

The two sides expect to begin negotiations on the overall contract for a fifth batch of 30 low-rate initial production aircraft, known as LRIP 5, in the coming weeks.

The Pentagon gave no details on the exact value of the contract and number of aircraft to be procured, saying those details would be announced later.

Lockheed welcomed the tentative agreement, calling it great news for the company and its suppliers.

Lockheed has been spending its own money to keep suppliers engaged in the program and ensure production could begin smoothly once a final contract is worked out.

"We will now turn our attention to working with our government customers on the LRIP 5 production contract. We are hopeful negotiations will begin in the coming weeks," said company spokesman Michael Rein.

In its third quarter earnings report, Lockheed notified investors it faced a potential liability because the government was refusing to pay for certain parts Lockheed was already buying for the next phase of production until the dispute over concurrency cost risks was resolved.

Lockheed stock closed up 29 cents at $78.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. It had traded modestly lower earlier in the day.