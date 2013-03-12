F-35 fighter forced to land in Texas en route to Nevada air base

WASHINGTON, March 11 One of two F-35 fighter
jets headed to a Nevada air base made an unscheduled landing in
Lubbock, Texas on Monday after a caution light came on in the
cockpit, according to a Pentagon spokesman and the plane's
manufacturer, Lockheed Martin Corp.
The next-generation stealth fighter was flying from the
Lockheed plant in Fort Worth, Texas to Nellis Air Force Base
near Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, when a caution warning light
came on, requiring the pilot to land at the nearest airport,
said Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein.
He said the pilot landed safely. The second plane landed as
planned at the Nevada air base, joining two other aircraft that
arrived there last week, where they will be used for operational
testing and evaluation of the new warplane.
A team of Lockheed maintenance experts was en route to
examine the single-engine plane at the Lubbock airport, which is
about 300 miles from Fort Worth, Rein said. It was not yet clear
what caused the caution light to come on, he said.
The incident is the latest in a string of negative news
about the new single-seat, single-engine warplane that Lockheed
is developing for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and
eight international partners: Britain, Canada, Australia, Italy,
Turkey, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's most expensive
weapons program, has been grounded twice this year already for
engine-related issues.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's $396 billion
F-35 program, confirmed the plane had landed in Lubbock after a
warning light came on, but said he had no further details about
the incident.
Rein said it was not immediately known if the warning light
was triggered by a problem with the engine, which is built by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
He said local police were securing the state-of-the-art
warplane at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, which
handles operations by three airlines and several cargo carriers.
Rein said the plane would continue its journey to Nellis Air
Force Base, or return to the Lockheed plant, depending on what
the mechanics discovered when they examined the plane.
Gary Loftus, airport operations manager at the Lubbock
airport, told Reuters the F-35 fighter was parked on an airport
ramp and was protected within a fence. "Nobody can get to the
airplane," he said.
He said he believed it was the first time an F-35 fighter
had landed at the commercial airport.
The congressional Government Accountability Office on Monday
released its annual report on the weapons program, saying it was
showing progress in development, production and technical issues
but still faced tremendous challenges.