US Marines establish first operational squad of F-35 fighters

* Historic squadron was first to fly F/A-18 fighter
* Sen. McCain says encouraged by progress on program
* First flights expected in December, early January
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
Nov 20 The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday
established its first operational squadron of F-35 fighter jets
at an air station in Yuma, Arizona, a move that officials said
showed progress on the Pentagon's biggest and most scrutinized
weapons program.
Three F-35B fighters built by Lockheed Martin Corp
have already arrived at the base, with 13 more to come over the
next year. The service has also spent about half a billion
dollars to build new hangars for the planes, a high-end flight
simulator for training pilots, and maintenance facilities,
according to Captain Staci Reidinger, a spokeswoman for the
base.
The new squadron, which is slated to start initial flights
later this year or early next, was formally unveiled at a
ceremony at the Arizona air base that included top Pentagon and
Lockheed executives, as well as Senator John McCain of Arizona,
the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
It marked good news for the radar-evading Lockheed fighter
program, which has been restructured three times in recent years
to save money and allow more time to work out technical kinks.
Marine Corps Commandant General James Amos said it was a
historic day for the smallest of the U.S. military services,
which urgently needs to replace its aging fleet of older model
F/A-18 fighters built by Boeing Co, and AV-8B Harrier
jets, which are growing expensive to maintain.
"This squadron will be the first, not only in the Marine
Corps or the United States, but the first in the world to bring
a fifth-generation, multi-role, (short takeoff vertical landing)
stealth fighter ... into an operational status," he said in a
speech at the base. A copy of the speech was made available to
Reuters.
Amos, who flew the F-4 Phantom fighters that were used
extensively during the Vietnam war, said the new plane had
"eye-watering" capabilities, although he said he could not
discuss most of them since they are classified.
He said establishment of the squadron at the Yuma air base,
coupled with testing and training going on elsewhere, showed
"tangible progress" on the F-35B model, which can take off from
shorter runways and land vertically like a Harrier jump jet.
Just two years ago, the Pentagon had threatened to cancel
the F-35B program unless it made significant technical progress.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma will eventually have five
operational squadrons of the B-model of the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter. Lockheed is developing three variants of the fighter
for the U.S. military and eight international partners --
Britain, Italy, Norway, Australia, Canada, Turkey, the
Netherlands and Denmark.
Defense consultant Robbin Laird said the F-35 would be a key
asset in the Pentagon's increased focus on Asia since its
ability to operate with other allies such as Australia and Japan
would allow the U.S. military to maintain a persistent presence
in the region.
MCCAIN "ENCOURAGED" BY PROGRESS AFTER YEARS OF SETBACKS
McCain, who has been critical of the F-35 program after
years of cost increases and technical challenges, lauded recent
progress on what he called an "enormously challenging program."
"I am -- after many years of frustration and setbacks --
encouraged that the overall program is moving in the right
direction," McCain said in a speech at the base, a copy of which
was emailed to Reuters.
But he cautioned that much work was still needed before the
program could be called a success, including better cooperation
among various Pentagon agencies, and between the government and
the defense companies that are building the plane.
Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan, who will become
the Pentagon F-35 program executive officer on Dec. 6, in
September said ties between the company and the government were
the worst he had ever seen. {ID:nL1E8KA3OG]
"It's a big milestone," said Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Scott,
who has been flying Harrier jets for 14 years and commands the
new squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121.
"There's something to be said for walking into a new hangar
and seeing it all in person. Airplane landing, people getting
out, Marines working on it," he told Reuters. "Yep, it exists.
It's not just a distant unicorn far away."
The squadron Scott leads was first activated in 1941, and
was also the first to fly the Boeing F/A-18D fighter in 1989.
Yuma will carry out the operational evaluation of the F-35B
plane, which is needed before it can be cleared for operational
use, something that Marines hope to achieve in 2015.
First local area flights are likely to begin just before
Christmas, or early in January, after some additional conditions
have been met, Colonel Kevin Killea, who oversees aviation
requirements for the Marine Corps, told Reuters.
Killea said the military and Lockheed were continuing to
work through technical challenges on the new fighter, including
a sophisticated new helmet and software development, but said
the start up of the squadron was a step forward and should also
reassure international partners on the program.
"We're not trying to kid anybody about these guys being
operational in six months and deploying. That's a long way off.
But the airplane is maturing, it's moving along ... and we're
happy to have it in the hands of operators," he said.
Killea said some modifications would be made to the F-35
planes that had been ferried to the base, including changes to
strengthen the air inlet door used for vertical landings, but
the changes should be completed over the next few months.
Lockheed said in a statement that the three F-35Bs delivered
to Yuma brought the total number of all F-35 planes delivered in
2012 to 20.