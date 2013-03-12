Cutting whole U.S. Navy buy of F-35s would hurt -top officer

WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Navy's top officer
on Tuesday underscored his commitment to the C-model, or carrier
variant, of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet,
saying it would be "detrimental" if the Navy decided not to buy
any of the new radar-evading plans.
But Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert left
the door open for possible adjustments in the Navy's planned
purchase of 260 jets, saying that the Navy was just "getting
into the discussion" about how many of the new F-35s the Navy
would need, and when.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for three U.S.
military branches and eight partner countries that helped fund
the plane's development: Britain, Australia, Italy, Turkey,
Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada. But rising costs,
schedule delays and mounting budget pressures have forced some
of the potential buyers to rethink their plans.