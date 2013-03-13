UPDATE 4-Pentagon aims to restructure F-35 office

* Bogdan plan aimed at streamlining, spokesman says
* F-35 program about seven years behind schedule
* Pratt & Whitney says it's already "lean"
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 12 The Air Force general who
heads the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program said he
planned to streamline the Pentagon's F-35 office as part of a
drive to cut the cost of the most expensive U.S. weapons program
and increase its efficiency.
Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who took over the
helm of the program in December, told reporters after a defense
conference that he planned some "housekeeping changes" to
streamline the program office and encouraged the companies who
build the new warplane to do the same.
"Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel
changes," Bogdan said after a speech at a conference hosted by
Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.
Bogdan did not elaborate on his plans to reorganize the
program office, but said he expected prime contractor Lockheed
Martin Corp and Pratt & Whitney, which makes the engine
for the single-engine warplane, to streamline their
administrative operations as well.
"I plan on leaning out my program office at the same rate
that I want to see Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney lean out
their program offices," Bogdan said.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said it
already ran a lean organization, with only one executive
dedicated to the F135 engine program, and the majority of its
staff working in engineering and manufacturing labor.
Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the government had
rejected proposals by Pratt that he said "would have eliminated
unproductive requirements and reduced the need for additional
head count, saving the government millions of dollars." The
company said it continued to look for ways to cut costs.
F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova said Bogdan's plans
were not aimed at reducing the size of the 2,000-person program
office, but streamlining it and making it more efficient so it
could adapt as the huge weapons program matured.
"He's considering different organizational alignments within
the program office. These are improvements within the
organization to make us better, streamline processes and improve
how we do business," DellaVedova said.
DellaVedova said there had already been personnel changes,
including the hiring of a new deputy, Rear Admiral Randy Mahr,
and an executive director, Steffanie Easter. Others had moved to
different positions within the program office, he added.
The F-35 program office staff include people who work at the
different military bases that have F-35 fighters, including
Edwards Air Force Base in California and Naval Air Station
Patuxent River, where the new jet is being tested.
Separately, the Pentagon plans to put up to 800,000 civilian
workers on unpaid leave for up to 22 days as it searches for
funding to cover $46 billion in budget cuts that took effect on
March 1. It was not immediately clear how many civilian workers
in the F-35 program office would be affected.
The F-35 program is about seven years behind schedule and
has seen costs rise about 70 percent above initial estimates.
Bogdan said it was imperative to make the aircraft more
affordable, or orders would drop off, raising costs further.
Bogdan said he hoped to avoid the kind of "death spiral"
that resulted in much smaller orders for the F-22 fighter, also
built by Lockheed, as well as other aircraft.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, told
reporters after a speech at the conference that the large size
of Lockheed's F-35 program office was discussed during
protracted negotiations with the company about a fifth batch of
F-35 fighters that was resolved in December.
"They do have a very large program office. That's one of the
cost elements that we talked about during the lot 5
negotiations," Kendall said.
He said the Pentagon's F-35 program office was about the
right size when it was headed by Bogdan's predecessor, Vice
Admiral David Venlet, but he would talk with Bogdan about his
plans to reorganize the office.
He said the F-35 program office was larger than most because
it includes officials from the eight countries that are helping
to fund its development, and the three U.S. military services.
Christine Fox, director of the Pentagon's office of Cost
Assessment and Program Evaluation, told the conference in a
separate speech that the Office of the Secretary of Defense, or
OSD, had about 2,000 people.