Global partners still committed to F-35 - U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON Feb 28 Decisions by
international partners to scale back their orders for Lockheed
Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter reflect economic
pressures in those countries, not a diminished commitment to the
program, the top U.S. Air Force general said on Tuesday.
Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz told U.S.
lawmakers that military leaders in Canada, Australia, Turkey,
Italy and other countries helping to develop the new fighter
plane had told him they remained committed to buying the
stealthy new fighter "as soon as their economic circumstances
permit."
"It should not be read as a diminished commitment to
pursuing this capability over the longer term," Schwartz told
the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.