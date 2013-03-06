Pratt & Whitney says drive to lower F-35 costs 'burned in our brain'

* Executive met with Pentagon's F-35 program chief
* Pratt says it cut cost of F-35 engine by 40 percent
* Budget cuts may slow efforts to bring down cost
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 6 The head of Pratt &
Whitney's military engine business said on Wednesday that
driving down the cost of the F-35 fighter jet was "burned on our
brains," but said cuts sparked by U.S. budget woes could slow
the effort.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt & Whitney Military
Engines, said he met with the Air Force general who heads the
Pentagon's F-35 program in Australia after he accused Pratt and
F-35 prime contractor Lockheed Martin Corp of trying to
"squeeze every nickel" out of the U.S. government.
Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan told a conference on
Tuesday that he had spoken with executives at Lockheed and Pratt
& Whitney several times in the past few days and had received
assurances that they had "heard my message."
Croswell said Pratt, the United Technologies Corp
unit that makes the F135 engine that powers the F-35,
began a "war on cost" in 2009 that was already yielding results.
He noted that Pratt had invested heavily to cut the cost of the
engine by 40 percent since the first one was delivered.
"Since we launched that 'war on cost' in 2009, that message
was burned in our brain from the very beginning," Croswell told
reporters. "I concur with the general; he's right. We've got to
continue to drive the cost down of this system."
The Pentagon plans to buy 2,443 of the new radar-evading
fighter jets in coming decades, with the total cost of
developing and procuring the planes forecast at $396 billion.
Pratt submitted a proposal to the Pentagon's F-35 program
last June for a sixth batch of engines, and looked forward to
beginning negotiations on that contract, Croswell said.
He said the company would have to get updated pricing data
from its suppliers, who account for 80 percent of the work on
the engine, if the automatic U.S. budget cuts that took effect
on March 1 result in a reduction in the number of F-35 jets to
be built in fiscal 2013.
Air Force and Navy officials have said the program might
lose four to nine jets, depending on how the cuts are
implemented. Bogdan has said that his top priority is funding
the F-35 development program, which is only about a third
complete.
"We have made a proposal for a certain number of engines,
and if that number of engines gets adjusted, then we'll have to
re-propose," Croswell said.
Congress is still negotiating with the White House about
possible alternatives to soften the impact of the mandatory
budget reductions, about half of which would come from the U.S.
defense budget. It remains unclear if the cuts will be averted.
Croswell said he expected negotiations about the sixth "low
rate initial production" contract to proceed more quickly than
the last time since Pratt had already signed a $65 million
agreement with the Pentagon on maintenance of those planes.
The company also agreed to shoulder 100 percent of any cost
overruns on the fifth batch of engines, which meant there was
less new ground to cover in the next contract, he said.
Pratt reached agreement with the Pentagon last month on the
fifth batch of jet engines to power 29 jets and three spares, a
deal that lowered the cost of the engines by 5.5
percent.
Croswell said the company expected to lower costs further in
the sixth batch, although he declined to say by how much. If the
number to be purchased declined, he cautioned, the savings could
well be less than currently proposed. "Potentially it could
reduce the reduction," he said.