Pratt to start testing F-35 engine fix this week -sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 United Technologies Corp
this week will begin testing a design change to fix the
problem that caused a massive engine failure on a Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet in June, according to two
sources familiar with the program.
The failure of Pratt & Whitney's F135 engine grounded the
entire F-35 fleet for several weeks this summer and prevented
the newest and most advanced U.S. warplane from making its
international debut at two UK air shows. Flights have resumed
but with certain restrictions on speed and other maneuvers.
Deliveries of the F135 engine by Pratt, a unit of United
Technologies, have been on hold since the June 23 incident at
Eglin Air Force Base in Florida when an engine on an Air Force
F-35A broke apart and caught fire as it was preparing to take
off for a training flight.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said
the testing would be done at Pratt's facility in West Palm
Beach, Florida after weeks of preliminary work. The tests had
been expected to start last week, but were delayed while
engineers grappled with how to control the vibration of the
engine as it was being tested, according to one of the sources.
Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the company would conduct
engine and rig testing this month to validate the suspected root
cause of the engine failure and test a proposed solution.
Bates said the company was working on a solution that would
allow the fleet of F-35 test aircraft to resume the full range
of flight tests in the near term.
Pratt was also working on tests that would clarify what
changes were needed for the fleet of operational jets.
As of Sept. 2, the Pentagon's F-35 program office said it
had 84 training jets and 19 test aircraft for a total F-35 fleet
of 103 jets.
Bates said the company hoped to share more details about the
proposed fix when the tests were completed.
He said Pratt also hoped to wrap up talks soon with the
Pentagon about the next two batches of engines.
"We look forward to concluding our negotiations for the 7th
and 8th lot of engines shortly," Bates said.
Separately, Pratt has sued A&P Alloys Inc, a Massachusetts
titanium supplier, for fraud and breach of contract after
questions over the material led Pratt to briefly suspend engine
deliveries.
Officials with Pratt and the F-35 program office last week
said the material did not pose a risk to flight safety.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Hay)