Pentagon official says relationship with Lockheed on F-35 poor

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Corp must improve their relationship on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the program's deputy director said on Monday, calling the current state of ties the worst he's ever seen on a host of many different programs.

Major General Christopher Bogdan, who will take over as program manager when the current head retires later this year, said the state of the relationship was the biggest threat to the program's success.

"We will not succeed on this program until we get past that," Bogdan said at the annual meeting of the Air Force Association.