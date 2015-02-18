Lockheed cites issue with F-35 software, no delay in Marine target combat use

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp may need to update the 2B software needed for the F-35 fighter jet to deal with issues that arose during testing, but that should not delay the Marine Corp's plan to declare the jet ready for combat use in July, the head of the company's aeronautics division said Wednesday.
Orlando Carvalho, who heads the aeronautics division, said issues came up, but they were "manageable" within the time remaining before that target date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.