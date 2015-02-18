版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 00:55 BJT

Lockheed cites issue with F-35 software, no delay in Marine target combat use

WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp may need to update the 2B software needed for the F-35 fighter jet to deal with issues that arose during testing, but that should not delay the Marine Corp's plan to declare the jet ready for combat use in July, the head of the company's aeronautics division said Wednesday.

Orlando Carvalho, who heads the aeronautics division, said issues came up, but they were "manageable" within the time remaining before that target date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
