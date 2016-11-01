Turkey to buy 24 more Lockheed F-35 aircraft, defence minister says

ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkey has given its defence
ministry the mandate to buy a further 24 Lockheed Martin
F-35 aircraft, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview
with broadcaster A Haber on Tuesday.
The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries said last week
that Turkey had decided to order a second batch of the aircraft.
Two U.S. officials familiar with the matter, speaking on
condition of anonymity, had told Reuters that would comprise 24
jets.
Turkey expects to take delivery of the first batch of
Lockheed Martin F-35A jets in 2018.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)