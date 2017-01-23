Delivery of first F-35 to Turkey expected in 2019 - defence undersecretary

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
ANKARA Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
The country's defence minister had said in November that Turkey expected to take delivery of the first two of a batch of 24 F-35s in 2018. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer