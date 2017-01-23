Delivery of first F-35 to Turkey expected in 2019 - defence undersecretary

ANKARA Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.

The country's defence minister had said in November that Turkey expected to take delivery of the first two of a batch of 24 F-35s in 2018. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)