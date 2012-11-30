Lockheed F-35 deal valued at $3.8 bln - source

WASHINGTON Nov 30 Lockheed Martin Corp's agreement with the Pentagon for 32 additional F-35 fighter jets is valued at around $3.8 billion, although the two sides are still finalizing details, a source familiar with the agreement told Reuters.

The price of each of the new planes in the fifth batch of F-35s would be less than 50 percent of the price of the planes in the first batch, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.