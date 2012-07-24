版本:
Lockheed CFO sees $1 bln drop in Q3 revenues

WASHINGTON, July 24 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Financial Officer told analysts on an earnings call:

- that third-quarter revenues would likely be about $1 billion lower than in the year-earlier period, mainly due to decreases in aeronautics and space systems

- that third-quarter segment operating margins would be comparable to the year-earlier period, while cash from operations would exceed $1 billion.

