U.S. GAO upholds Finmeccanica protest against Lockheed contract

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Wednesday it had upheld a protest filed by DRS Technical Services, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, against a contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Lockheed Martin Corp for system engineering, logistics and training support services.
The GAO, a congressional agency that rules on contract protests, said DRS had argued that the Army erred in evaluating the Lockheed proposal, and in finding that Lockheed did not have an organizational conflict of interest.
No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)