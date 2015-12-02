UPDATE 1-U.S. GAO upholds Finmeccanica protest against Lockheed contract

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Government Accountability Office has upheld a protest filed by a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA against a contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Lockheed Martin Corp for system engineering, logistics and training support services.
The GAO, a congressional agency, said on Wednesday the Army's evaluation was flawed because it did not account for Lockheed's reduced staffing levels, which were different from those assumed by the Army.
It added that the Army had failed to account for Lockheed's transition plan which could not be compared with the full cost they would have to pay DRS Technical Services, a unit of Finmeccanica.
The Army issued a request for task execution in June 2014 and the decision was protested by DRS in May 2015.
DRS had argued that the Army erred in evaluating the Lockheed proposal, and in finding that Lockheed did not have an organizational conflict of interest.
DRS declined to comment on the decision. Lockheed was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Brown)
