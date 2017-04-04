版本:
Lockheed CH-53K helicopter gets production go ahead from Pentagon

April 4 Lockheed Martin Corp received Pentagon approval on Tuesday to begin production of CH-53K King Stallion helicopter for the U.S. marines, the Department of Defense said on Tuesday.

The award includes 200 helicopters, each costing $87 million on average and $105 million including spare parts and certain service contracts, a Defense Department official had told Reuters last week.

The $27 billion program also includes more than $6 billion in research and development costs.

The new helicopter, developed by Lockheed's Sikorsky helicopter business, can lift 36,000 pounds and would replace the CH-53E Super Stallion, which has operated as the backbone of field logistics for the U.S. Marines since the mid-1980s. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
