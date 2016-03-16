Lockheed upbeat on possible foreign helicopter sales

| WASHINGTON, March 15
executives on Tuesday said they were optimistic about
foreign sales prospects for CH-53K heavy lift helicopters and
H-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by its new Sikorsky unit.
Such orders would help offset a slump in commercial
helicopter orders triggered by the downturn in oil prices that
has slowed demand from the oil and gas sector, Lockheed Chief
Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told Reuters at the company's
annual media day.
In Germany, Sikorsky's CH-53K helicopter is competing with
Boeing Co's CH-47 Chinook helicopter for 60 potential
orders, with Germany expected to issue a formal request for
proposals in the next three to six months.
Sam Mehta, who heads Sikorsky's defense business, told
Reuters that winning the German order would help lower the cost
of the 200 CH-53K helicopters Sikorsky is due to build for the
U.S. Marine Corps, and could help stimulate more foreign orders.
Mehta said Sikorsky could eventually see dozens of potential
CH-53K orders from countries like Japan and Israel that operate
current, aging models of the CH-53 helicopter.
He said Germany would need to pick a winner by the end of
the year to ensure it could start using the helicopters as
planned in 2018 or 2019, but the European immigration crisis had
created budget pressures that could curtail military funding.
To facilitate any deal and ensure the participation of
German industry, Sikorsky was exploring possible partnerships
with several German aerospace firms, including potentially rival
helicopter maker Airbus Helicopters, Mehta said.
Sikorsky has worked closely with the Airbus Group
unit for a decade, providing logistic support for the UH-72
Lakota helicopter that Airbus builds for the U.S. Army, he said,
when asked if Sikorsky could team up with a rival company.
Mehta said Sikorsky was standing by to work with the new
Polish government if it decided to cancel a $3 billion order for
Airbus helicopters placed by the previous government. He said
Sikorsky had pre-built Black Hawk helicopters on hand if needed.
Earlier this year, a Polish deputy defense minister said the
deal with Airbus was likely to be scrapped. Members of the new
government have said they would rather see the deal awarded to a
company that builds the helicopters locally.
Both Sikorsky and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
Finmecccanica SpA, have facilities in Poland. Airbus
would source work on its helicopters in Poland, but the aircraft
would mostly be built in France.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)