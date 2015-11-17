Lockheed gets FAA approval for hybrid airship plan

Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
approved a certification plan developed by Lockheed Martin for
its hybrid airships, the company said, taking it one step closer
to starting commercial deliveries of the airships.
The airships can transport heavy cargo to remote locations,
burn significantly less fuel than conventional aircraft and land
on any flat surface, including sand, snow and water.
Lockheed and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have
worked together for more than a decade to define the criteria to
certify hybrid airships for transport.
The FAA approved the criteria in 2013 and since then
Lockheed has been developing a 'project specific certification
plan' to detail how it will follow these new regulations.
Lockheed said on Tuesday that the FAA had recently approved
this certification plan.
"The approval of the certification plan represents an
important risk reduction milestone for our customers," program
manager Robert Boyd said in a statement.
The airship, filled mostly with helium, can carry 20 tons of
cargo, but can easily be scaled to roughly the size of a
football field with 500 tons of capacity. It has a fuel capacity
of 5,000 gallon with a range of 1,400 nautical miles, and can
cruise at a speed of 60 knots.
The airship's four hovercraft-like landing pads allow it to
set down on flat land without being required to be moored on
large towers like traditional airships.
The airships can revolutionize the way oil and mining
companies haul equipment to remote areas, such as the Arctic,
without roads or infrastructure, enabling affordable delivery of
heavy cargo and personnel.
Lockheed kicked off sales for the 20-ton variety of the
hybrid airship earlier this year and is on track to deliver
operational airships by as early as 2018.
