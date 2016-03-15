Lockheed Martin planning more investment in hypersonic aircraft

WASHINGTON, March 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
can produce a demonstrator hypersonic aircraft for less
than $1 billion and will continue to invest in very high speed
technology given the changing nature of global security threats,
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday.
"I think it is absolutely the right time to be investing in
it and the fact that DARPA has already got projects going on...
indicates that as they are looking out into the future it is a
capability that we need," Hewson said at the company's annual
meeting with reporters.
DARPA is an acronym for the Pentagon's Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency. Hypersonic refers to speeds well above
the speed of sound, generally Mach 5 and higher.
Hewson said Lockheed was now producing "a controllable, low
drag, aerodynamic configuration capable of stable operation from
take-off to subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic to
Mach 6."
In 2013, Lockheed unveiled plans for a hypersonic spy plane
that could fly at Mach 6, twice as fast as its famed SR-71
Blackbird, and said a missile demonstrating the new technology
could fly as early as 2018.
