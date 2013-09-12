Lockheed Martin pursues tech deals in Britain, Australia

LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. defence company Lockheed
Martin is looking to make more technology acquisitions
in Britain and Australia after buying UK technology firm Amor
Group.
Lockheed's IT division, one of the biggest players in the
U.S. cyber market where it provides services to the military and
intelligence services, announced the Amor deal late on Wednesday
and said there would be more to come.
"It's global, people are seeing their intellectual property
going out the door and they're looking for ways to prevent it,"
said Sondra Barbour, executive vice president of Lockheed's
Information Systems & Global Solutions unit.
"Our focus is to build capability here in country," she told
Reuters on the sidelines of a defence conference in London. "If
we are to be successful in ... UK and Australia, we would expect
to have an acquisition or two, we are actively pursuing them."
She said the company was looking at areas where there would
be synergies. She declined to specify potential deals or company
sizes. The price for the Amor deal was also not disclosed.
Barbour said the company was also looking to recruit staff
such as cyber analysts in the UK. The division, which employs
about 28,000 people, has just over 1,000 staff in Britain
following the Amor acquisition, and about 500 staff in
Australia.
Lockheed's IT division, which currently makes about five
percent of its $8 billion annual revenue from overseas, has
traditionally supported its international work from the U.S..
Its work outside the U.S. includes managing Britain's air
traffic control systems and recent contract wins include one
worth more than $100 million to design the network
infrastructure for NATO's new Brussels headquarters.
Lockheed hopes to win more work in the UK, Australia and
parts of the Middle East, Barbour said.
Other defence companies such as BAE Systems and
aerospace group EADS have also sought to build up their
cyber and intelligence businesses as governments spend more on
securing their networks.
In 2008, BAE bought cyber security firm Detica for 531
million pounds.
Lockheed's push into IT markets abroad also comes alongside
an overall company push to increase sales abroad. Earlier this
year, it set itself an goal to grow its share of annual revenue
from overseas sales from 17 to 20 percent and set up an
international arm to spearhead the campaign.