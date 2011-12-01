UPDATE 1-Lockheed still in "acquisition game" - CFO

* CFO eyes more acquisitions going forward

* Looking at possible moves into adjacent commercial areas

NEW YORK Dec 1 Lockheed Martin Corp is still in "the acquisition game" and would like to see more acquisitions in coming years, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told an investor conference on Thursday.

Lockheed, the world's largest defense contractor, is continuing to offer shareholders both dividends and share repurchases in part to keep its options open for acquisitions, Tanner told an investor conference organized by Credit Suisse and Aviation Week.

"We're not out of the acquisition game," the finance chief said. "Frankly I would love to have more acquisitions going forward than we've done in the past few years."

Tanner said the company would consider moving into more commercial areas, but only if they were closely linked to the company's core business areas. Areas of possible interest for acquisitions include energy, health care and cyber security, he said.

Lockheed is forecasting 2 percent sales growth for 2011 above 2010, with revenue expected to be "flattish" in 2012 and cost reductions taken this year seen helping margins.

Tanner told reporters after the conference that it is difficult to make long-range forecasts, given the prospect of an additional $600 billion in cuts to U.S. defense spending on top of $489 billion already in planning for the next decade.

But he said he would not expect the congressionally mandated cuts -- if they took effect -- to be spread evenly across the board in a "peanut butter" approach.

Instead, he said the Pentagon would likely work with Congress to ensure that the cuts were made in a more targeted fashion.

That, he said, means that some defense companies would be affected more significantly than others.

He said much would depend on which programs were targeted, which is not yet clear. If the cuts took effect, Tanner said he expected the rate of production of the company's biggest program, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, to slow.

Lockheed, which has cut companywide headcount this year, said cost reduction efforts are continuing across its four divisions.

Efforts to reduce overhead are already paying off in the aeronautics division and other areas, and should have growing impact in coming years.

"We will size the business for the environment that we operate in and overhead is a big piece of sizing that business," said Tanner.

Tanner said revenue is expected to be flat in the electronic systems sector, but there is some potential for growth in that area, which has strong international sales prospects.