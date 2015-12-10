US Defense Agency tests Lockheed, Raytheon interceptors

Dec 10 The U.S. Defense Agency said it successfully completed the first intercept test for Lockheed Martin Corp's land-based Aegis weapon system and Raytheon Co's Standard Missile-3 Block IB missile.

The primary objective of the test was to assess the effectiveness of the Aegis Ashore capability, which uses identical set-ups used aboard Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) vessels deployed at sea, the agency said in a statement.

The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system is the primary sea-based component of the U.S. missile defense system. (bit.ly/1OUU5VS)

Lockheed is the primary contractor for the Aegis weapons system, which integrates radars, computers, software, displays, weapons launchers and weapons to defend against a range of surface, aerial and underwater threats.

The Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy cooperatively manage the Aegis ballistic missile defense program.

The test was in collaboration with the U.S. Pacific Command, the U.S. European Command, and the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)