US Defense Agency tests Lockheed, Raytheon interceptors

Dec 10 The U.S. Defense Agency said it
successfully completed the first intercept test for Lockheed
Martin Corp's land-based Aegis weapon system and
Raytheon Co's Standard Missile-3 Block IB missile.
The primary objective of the test was to assess the
effectiveness of the Aegis Ashore capability, which uses
identical set-ups used aboard Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense
(BMD) vessels deployed at sea, the agency said in a statement.
The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system is the
primary sea-based component of the U.S. missile defense system.
(bit.ly/1OUU5VS)
Lockheed is the primary contractor for the Aegis weapons
system, which integrates radars, computers, software, displays,
weapons launchers and weapons to defend against a range of
surface, aerial and underwater threats.
The Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy cooperatively
manage the Aegis ballistic missile defense program.
The test was in collaboration with the U.S. Pacific Command,
the U.S. European Command, and the Joint Functional Component
Command for Integrated Missile Defense.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)