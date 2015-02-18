版本:
Lockheed says international sales could reach 30 pct of annual revs

Feb 18 International sales could eventually account for 30 percent of Lockheed Martin Corp's annual revenue, Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hewson said international sales contributed 20 percent of total revenue in 2014, and the company was on track to boost foreign sales to 25 percent of overall revenue in the next few years. She added that she could envision foreign sales expanding to 30 percent.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in key countries, I could see (sales) up getting to 30 percent," Hewson said in an interview during the company's annual media day.

She cited expected growth in international orders for the F-35 fighter jet, missile defense systems, cybersecurity services, the C-130J transport plane, and commercial satellites.

Over the next five years, nearly half of F-35 orders will come from other countries, she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
