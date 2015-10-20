Lockheed eyes big foreign orders in 2016

WASHINGTON Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it expected to finalize big contracts in 2016 to sell up to four warships to Saudi Arabia and a THAAD ballistic missile defense system to Qatar, helping the company continue to boost foreign sales.

Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that Lockheed had an international backlog of $20 billion in 2014, and remained on track to boost international sales to 25 percent of overall revenues in coming years. Lockheed forecast 2015 revenues of $45 billion.

Hewson cited continued strong demand for Lockheed products, including its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, the C-130J transport plane, and missile defense equipment.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)